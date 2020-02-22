New Volkswagen Service Facility Inaugurated in Chennai

Volkswagen India has inaugurated a new service facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu which will be operated by KUN Capital Motors Pvt. Ltd. at 3rd Street, Sector 1, Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai.







With the inauguration of this new facility, Volkswagen India currently has 4 service workshops across the city of Chennai and a total of 14 workshops across the state of Tamil Nadu. The new workshop spanning over an area of 2,300 sq. m comprises of 22 bays that undertake maintenance and accidental repair work. The workshop comprises of highly skilled and technically sound service technicians taking the responsibility of successfully maintaining and repairing customer vehicles.







Speaking at the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Over the last few years, Volkswagen India has been relentlessly trying to improve our after-sales services in terms of accessibility, top-notch maintenance and service repairs along with a peace of mind proposition. The inauguration of this new facility materializes the brands’ efforts and will offer customers best-in-class services. For customers with an active lifestyle, they can opt for the Volkswagen Assistance service for basic repair and maintenance services that will be undertaken at their doorstep.”

Volkswagen India recently introduced a door-to-door service ‘Volkswagen Assistance’, which offers regular vehicle check-up requirements and small repair services at the comfort and convenience of customers. The assistance car is equipped with basic tools and spare parts thus ensuring the prompt services.