New Volvo S60 in Pipeline for India, Focus on Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: Charles Frump|Interview

Volvo recently launched the new XC40 T4 R-Design in India at Rs 39.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). This is the brand's first small petrol model in India, marking the end of an era for diesel Volvo cars in India, usually denoted at D4 and D5 models based on engine tuning. Now Volvo is moving away from diesel cars and will launch petrol cars only going forward, that apart from the hybrid and electric vehicles. At the media drive of the Volvo X4 T4 R-Design, we got in touch with Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Cars India to discuss about the brand's future in India.

Charles told us that Volvo is satisfied with how the brand is shaping up in India and also globally, where they achieved a record high of 700,000 vehicles last year. Going forward, Volvo Cars will be launching the all-new S60 sedan in India, with an expected launch timeline of early 2021, however due to Covid-19, the launch could be postponed.

Volvo also introduced the all-electric XC40 Recharge globally and India will soon get the full BEV, which will be the company's first electric car in India. Currently, Volvo has XC90 T8 Excellence PHEV hybrid in its portfolio.