New Volvo V60 Station Wagon Revealed

Volvo V60 Interiors. (Image: Volvo)

Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, today revealed the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium estate, The car was launched in its natural habitat – the driveway of a family home in Stockholm – highlighting Volvo Cars’ pedigree in family estates. The new V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.Reflecting Volvo Cars’ announcement to electrify all new cars from 2019, the V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD petrol plug-in hybrid that delivers 390hp.The regular petrol choice offers T5 or T6 powertrains. Drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines.The new V60 reinforces Volvo Cars’ standing as the industry leader in safety, with a comprehensive list of safety features that come as standard, including advanced driver support systems known from the 90 Series and XC60, making the new V60 one of the safest cars on the road.The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists, and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off-Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with auto brake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.Volvo Cars’ Sensus infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The system is controlled via an intuitive tablet-style touch screen that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and entertainment apps.