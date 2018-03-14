English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery
Here are images of the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 that was recently launched in India at the Auto Expo 2018.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla)
At Auto Expo 2018, Yamaha launched its much-awaited R15 V3.0 in India for Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and we got a chance to ride the new R15 V3.0 at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai. The first ride review of the bike will be out soon, in the meantime here are few images from the Yamaha R15 V3.0 test ride. The bike was already available in the international market and to keep the costs low in India, the bike uses regular telescopic front forks instead of the costlier upside down units on the foreign version. The same is the case with the tyres, which are cheaper MRF Zappers. The aluminum pillion footpeg assembly is also replaced with steel ones on the Indian model.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Powered by a new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled fuel injected VVA engine, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike produces 19.31 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
The R15 V3.0 was put on a serious diet as the kerb weight has now brought down 137kg, however that has also reduced fuel tank capacity at 11 litres.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
In terms of looks and designs, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 gets LED headlamps, upside down forks up front and hazard lamps.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
The new Yamaha R15 V3.0 gets a new digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 18 different functions.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
Keep checking this space for the first ride review of the new Yamaha R15 V3.0.
Yamaha R15 V3.0. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
