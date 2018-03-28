New York Auto Show 2018: Jaguar F-Pace SVR Performance SUV Revealed [Video]

Wednesday, March 28

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR cabin. (Image: Jaguar)

Ahead of its global auto show debut at the New York International Auto Show onat the Jacob Javits Convention Center, Jaguar has announced an extreme variant of its best-selling F-PACE performance SUV – the F-PACE SVR. The performance enhancements made to create the F-PACE SVR make it the fastest and most powerful F-PACE yet.Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 found in the F-PACE SVR produces 550hp and 502lb. ft. of torque; a 44% uplift in power, enabling it to reach 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds) on its way to a top speed of 176mph (283km/h).Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reducing lift and providing additional cooling while also assisting with high-speed stability. An exclusive SVR hood features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay, providing visual evidence of the car’s dynamic intent.At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the Active Exhaust system’s quad tailpipes. The bumper incorporates side strakes designed to aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle.As the first F-PACE to utilize a rear Electronic Active Differential (EAD), the differential in the SVR works in conjunction with a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, each calibrated to deliver increased on-road performance and handling.The torque on-demand All-Wheel Drive system’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology has been optimized to maximize the benefit of the EAD, while the software for the Adaptive Dynamics suspension, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and Dynamic Driving Mode are all unique to the F-PACE SVR.Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have the signature Jaguar lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel is enhanced with tactile aluminum paddle shifters.Four interior color themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high performance personality; Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.The F-PACE SVR will be priced from $79,990 when it arrives in retailer showrooms Summer of 2018.