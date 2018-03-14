English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New York Auto Show 2018 - Lexus Introduces RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition
The 2018 RC F SPORT Black Line Edition will be joined at the 2018 New York Auto Show by the 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover, which will be making its North American debut.
Lexus RC F SPORT Black Line Special Edition at the 2018 New York Auto Show. (Image: Lexus)
One of the most dynamic cars in the Lexus lineup, the RC coupe, has always been known for its design and performance since the introduction in 2014. This month that tradition continues as Lexus rolls out the RC F SPORT Black Line Special Edition at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Available on all RC 300/350 F SPORT models, the Black Line coupes feature two exterior paint colors: Caviar and Atomic Silver.
A limited run of 650 units will be made available this spring at the dealerships in the U.S. The gloss exterior paint contrasts with the standard matte black wheels and orange or black brake calipers that make the wheels pop. In place of the standard chrome trim, the Black Line edition features black chrome accents around the grille and windows.
Lexus RC F special edition interior. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Inside, these special models showcase tasteful orange stitching throughout the interior. Everything from the seats to the dash and doors feature the eye-catching hint of color that defines the car as a Black Line edition. Additionally, an exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel features distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years.
All RC F SPORT Black Line coupes come equipped with the Navigation + Mark Levinson Audio Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof and Triple Beam LED headlamps. The Black Line special edition is available on all four versions of the RC coupe. The base RC 300 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The RC 300 AWD, RC 350 and RC 350 AWD come with a 3.5-litre V6.
The RC 300/350 F SPORT Black Line models will have a starting price of $51,730 for RC 300, $53,755 for RC 300AWD, $54,660 for RC 350 and $56,120 for RC 350 AWD.
The 2018 RC F SPORT Black Line Edition will be joined at the 2018 New York Auto Show by the 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover, which will be making its North American debut.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
A limited run of 650 units will be made available this spring at the dealerships in the U.S. The gloss exterior paint contrasts with the standard matte black wheels and orange or black brake calipers that make the wheels pop. In place of the standard chrome trim, the Black Line edition features black chrome accents around the grille and windows.
Lexus RC F special edition interior. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Inside, these special models showcase tasteful orange stitching throughout the interior. Everything from the seats to the dash and doors feature the eye-catching hint of color that defines the car as a Black Line edition. Additionally, an exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel features distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years.
All RC F SPORT Black Line coupes come equipped with the Navigation + Mark Levinson Audio Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof and Triple Beam LED headlamps. The Black Line special edition is available on all four versions of the RC coupe. The base RC 300 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The RC 300 AWD, RC 350 and RC 350 AWD come with a 3.5-litre V6.
The RC 300/350 F SPORT Black Line models will have a starting price of $51,730 for RC 300, $53,755 for RC 300AWD, $54,660 for RC 350 and $56,120 for RC 350 AWD.
The 2018 RC F SPORT Black Line Edition will be joined at the 2018 New York Auto Show by the 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover, which will be making its North American debut.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kagiso Rabada Ban Disappointing for Game But Bonus for Australia'
- Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away At 55 After Heart Attack
- Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Officially End Their Relationship After Two Years Together
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 3 Ways to be a Mindful Parent