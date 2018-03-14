New York Auto Show 2018 - Lexus Introduces RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition

Lexus RC F special edition interior. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

One of the most dynamic cars in the Lexus lineup, the RC coupe, has always been known for its design and performance since the introduction in 2014. This month that tradition continues as Lexus rolls out the RC F SPORT Black Line Special Edition at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Available on all RC 300/350 F SPORT models, the Black Line coupes feature two exterior paint colors: Caviar and Atomic Silver.A limited run of 650 units will be made available this spring at the dealerships in the U.S. The gloss exterior paint contrasts with the standard matte black wheels and orange or black brake calipers that make the wheels pop. In place of the standard chrome trim, the Black Line edition features black chrome accents around the grille and windows.Inside, these special models showcase tasteful orange stitching throughout the interior. Everything from the seats to the dash and doors feature the eye-catching hint of color that defines the car as a Black Line edition. Additionally, an exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel features distinctive shades of black that were created by a Japanese calligraphy shop dedicated to perfecting ink for more than 200 years.All RC F SPORT Black Line coupes come equipped with the Navigation + Mark Levinson Audio Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof and Triple Beam LED headlamps. The Black Line special edition is available on all four versions of the RC coupe. The base RC 300 comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The RC 300 AWD, RC 350 and RC 350 AWD come with a 3.5-litre V6.The RC 300/350 F SPORT Black Line models will have a starting price of $51,730 for RC 300, $53,755 for RC 300AWD, $54,660 for RC 350 and $56,120 for RC 350 AWD.The 2018 RC F SPORT Black Line Edition will be joined at the 2018 New York Auto Show by the 2019 Lexus UX compact crossover, which will be making its North American debut.