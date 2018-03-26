New York Auto Show 2018: New Volvo V60 Wagon and XC40 Luxury Trim to Make North American Debut

As Swedish luxury automaker, Volvo Cars moves into its next growth stage, the new Volvo V60 wagon and a luxury trim of the XC40 compact SUV will make their North American debuts at the New York International Auto Show next week. The 2019 XC40 Inscription, a luxurious trim on Volvo’s new compact SUV with unique styling details, and the new 2019 V60 wagon, the latest torchbearer in a long line of Volvo wagons, are set to be seen for the first time this side of the Atlantic. The XC40 and V90 are the latest in Volvo’s product refresh, each embodying both the company’s heritage and progressive outlook.The arrival of the new XC40 means that for the first time in its history, Volvo Cars has three new SUVs in what is the fastest growing segment of the automotive market, paving the way for further growth regarding sales and profitability.The new Inscription trim level will bring a luxurious element to the XC40 lineup, offering unique features and an expanded list of standard equipment that is uncommon in the compact premium SUV market.At Volvo’s press conference at the New York International Auto Show, scheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at 3:05 p.m. EDT, full details will be revealed.The XC40 brings the award-winning safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 Series cars to the small SUV segment. These technologies make the XC40 one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market. Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off-Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360 Degree Camera that helps drivers maneuver into tight parking spaces.The XC40 also offers a radically new approach to storage inside the car. Ingenious interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones including wireless charging, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.The 2019 V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning XC60 (2018 North American Utility of the Year) and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company’s record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers ownership via a monthly flat-fee subscription. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent and easy as having a cell phone.In the United States, the 2019 V60 will be available with a T5 Front-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 250HP, and a T6 All-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 316 horsepower. Both will have an 8-speed automatic transmission.