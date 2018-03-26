English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New York Auto Show 2018: Top 6 Cars to Look At
So, let's take a look at some of the vehicles that are going to be making a splash at New York 2018.
Kia reveals first glimpse of all-new K900 luxury sedan. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Just a few weeks ago the motor industry's focus was on Geneva, but now the show circus rolls on to New York, which, as well as being a major event in the industry's global calendar, is also the oldest event of its type in America. So, let's take a look at some of the vehicles that are going to be making a splash at New York 2018.
Although perhaps not quite as focused on US-only models as the Detroit show a while ago, vehicles largely aimed at the American market still dominate in New York. That doesn't mean anyone overseas should disregard these models though, as quite a few models that were previously thought of as American-only have found their way to other markets recently such as the Ford Mustang and Edge and now the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk heading to Europe.
Kia is launching its second-generation K900 large luxury sedan, which is also sold in other markets such as China as the K9. It's not had much success of upstaging the likes of the BMW 7 Series so far, but perhaps this new one will have more success.
Cadillac XT4 teaser. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
SUVs will inevitably attract huge amounts of attention, and Cadillac is going after the BMW X1 with its third SUV, the XT4. Cadillac is open about its desire to expand its global sales, but whether that extends as far as Europe in the future remains to be seen. This compact model could find favor with buyers outside the US, but it's still going to be bigger than what many other consumers around the world would see as compact.
2019 Toyota RAV4 teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Regardless of where you live, a new Toyota RAV4 is going to be news, and this one inspired by the FT-AC Concept that was unveiled in Los Angeles is no exception. It will be based on Toyota's versatile TNGA platform, and hybrid powertrains are likely to feature heavily.
2019 Subaru Forester teaser image. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The new RAV4 will face competition from a number of rivals, and one of them will be the 2019 Subaru Forester. Not much is known about it yet, but all is soon to be revealed about what is expected to look a lot like a scaled-down version of the brand's three-row Ascent.
Refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Although the facelifted Mercedes C-Class was already seen in Geneva, the sexier coupe and convertible versions are getting their debuts in New York. The updates are subtle, but they're still beautiful and important models, and the fire-breathing C 63 is probably going to be putting in an appearance too.
Volkswagen Atlas Five-Seater Concept. (Image: Volkswagen)
Not many European manufacturers build vehicles for US customers that don't get offered in their home markets, but Volkswagen does just that with the big Atlas SUV. Now that a smaller five-seat version with coupe styling is going to be unveiled at the show, so maybe that one could make it to other markets at some point in the future?
