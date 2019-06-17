Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Newly Developed Lithium-Ion Batteries to Get Electric Range of 300 Km in Just 10 Minutes

The materials of the battery mainly consist of low-impedance ionic compounds that could not only raise power cell efficiency but bring down safety risks caused by lithium precipitation.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Newly Developed Lithium-Ion Batteries to Get Electric Range of 300 Km in Just 10 Minutes
Image for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Chinese researchers have developed a high-energy Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) technology, which could enable a running distance of 300 km per 10 minutes of charging. The debut of a passenger car loaded with the 50-kWh battery pack was held in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The key to this fast-charging technology is the R&D of fast lithium-ion conducting materials," said Zhou Xiaoping, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Hunan University and Chief Scientist at Zhejiang Folta Technology Co. Ltd.

The materials mainly consist of low-impedance ionic compounds that could not only raise power cell efficiency but bring down safety risks caused by lithium precipitation during charging and discharging, Zhou added.

A third-party evaluation report issued by the independent testing company TUV SUD showed that the life cycle of the power cells using the new technology has hit 5,000 times in a 150-ampere charge-discharge performance test and is expected to exceed 6,000 times since the cycle testing continues.

Folta has also finished joint tests on the new LIB products with a Chinese automobile manufacturer and is ready for industrial production, the company said.

Industry insiders believe that the breakthrough in fast charging technology will help popularize pure electric vehicles by providing a shorter charging time, a smaller battery load in limited spaces and more safety.

"Folta has made further improvements and innovations on the existing technology," said Xu Dingming, Deputy Chief of The Expert Consultation Committee of China's National Energy Commission. "Industrial production is the next step, which will give China's New Energy Vehicles (NEV) and energy storage industry a hopeful nudge forward."

Xu noted that more tests still need to be done before this new technology could bring about a 'fast-charging revolution' for the industry and thus speed up industrial transformation for green development.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram