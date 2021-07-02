Newly Launched Tesla Model S Plaid Catches Fire, Brand's Fastest & Most Expensive EV

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid sedan caught fire on June 29 in Pennsylvania’s Haverford. The electric vehicle that costs $130,000 (approx Rs 97 lakh) is the fastest and the most expensive offering of the brand. Fortunately, the driver managed to rescue himself before the car was entirely engulfed in fire. The situation was handled by two people from the fire-fighting team. The two of them worked tirelessly for three hours in order to douse the fire.

Charles McGarvey, chief fire officer of the Lower Merion Township Fire Department, told CNBC that the owner of the vehicle was on the driving seat when the car caught fire. The owner’s lawyer mentioned that the electric vehicle's lock had malfunctioned and the owner had to struggle a lot to rescue himself. He also added that the latest Tesla offering continued to roll down on the street for almost 25-30 yards after catching fire. Fortunately, by the time the car was entirely engulfed, his client had managed to come out.

The lawyer also went on to reveal that his client had not done any sort of damage to the car. As of now, he has not confirmed whether his client is planning to take any legal action or not, but he has urged the car-making company to take this model off the market till the entire incident is thoroughly investigated. Till now, the identity of the car has not been revealed.

The fire officer has confirmed that he will get the four-wheeler investigated independently in order to establish the cause of fire. He also added that his team will contact the car maker in this regard.

Tesla Model S Plaid sedan is the company’s highest performing offering till date. The car can go from 0 to 96.5 km/h in only 1.99 seconds and has a maximum speed of 322km/h. The beasty vehicle has the ability to produce a maximum power of 1006hp.

