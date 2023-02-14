Newly-Wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Car Collection, All You Need to Know

Kiara and Sidharth, two of Bollywood’s hottest stars, recently got married in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They made their first appearance as a married couple outside of the Jaisalmer airport. Fans are eager to see the new couple travel in style together more often. Both the actors are known to be fond of riding in style, something that is quite evident from their car collections. Take a look at the vehicles Kiara and Sidharth own here.

Also Read: Actress Nimrat Kaur Welcomes Range Rover To Her Car Collection

Kiara Advani Car Collection

Kiara Advani is the proud owner of an Audi A8L, the top-of-the-line model from the German luxury carmaker. This sedan is priced at Rs 1.61 crore and is said to have been gifted to her by Audi India. It is equipped with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine and comes in a beautiful dark blue shade.

Apart from this, the Govinda Naam Mera actress has also been spotted driving a white Mercedes-Benz E-Class, one of the most popular midsize luxury sedans in India. The E-Class is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 192 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, and is priced at around Rs 87 lakh.

Kiara’s BMW X5, the only SUV in her collection, is a black beauty with a price tag of around Rs 98 lakh. This vehicle is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 261 bhp of peak power and 620 Nm of torque. Kiara was seen using it often in the early years of her career.

Siddharth Malhotra Car Collection

Sidharth owns a Range Rover Vogue SE, priced at around Rs 2.5 crore. This SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 335 bhp of peak power and 740 Nm of peak torque.

The Mercedes-Benz ML 350, now known as the GLE, was Siddharth Malhotra’s first luxury car purchase since his rise to stardom. His black-coloured ML 350 is an all-wheel-drive vehicle with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 258 bhp of peak power and 619 Nm of peak torque.

Siddharth also recently posted a picture with a new Audi Q5 on his Twitter account.

Every new journey I take comes with exquisite comfort and luxury, thanks to the #AudiQ5. Learn more about the Audi Q5 by heading to @AudiIN #FutureIsAnAttitude #Ad pic.twitter.com/DkDHorNVN4— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 4, 2022

The luxury SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain that produces 248 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. A seven-speed transmission helps keep the engine in its power band for maximum efficiency. The luxury SUV costs between Rs 61.51 lakh and Rs 67.31 lakh in India.

Read all the Latest Auto News here