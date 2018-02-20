NEXA Beats Honda, Mahindra to Become 3rd Most Successful Auto Brand in India

Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Back in 2015, Maruti Suzuki decided to spin-off its premium range of dealership from the regular Maruti Suzuki dealership chain and named it NEXA. The unprecedented move left many skeptical, given Maruti’s mass market image. However, NEXA soon emerged as a successful brand.So much was the popularity of the cars sold through the new NEXA chain that within 1st fiscal year of 2015-2016, NEXA channel contributed to 6.9% of total MSIL sales, which has gone up to nearly 20% in FY17-18, with a couple of months remaining in the current fiscal.Speaking number wise, in 2015-2016, 68774 cars were sold through NEXA, 6.9% of total Maruti sales. In 2016-17, the contribution grew to 10.9% with sales figure of 157775. This year (2017-2018), NEXA accounted for 270651 cars, a total of 19.8% of the total Maruti sales.More than the internal numbers, its’ the competition with the rival brands that has excited us the most. NEXA has left behind some of the established auto brands to feature in the top 3 most successful brands, right behind the parent Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors, beating Mahindra, Tata, Honda and other major brands.A total of 270651 cars were sold through NEXA in 2017-18 FY (till January), while the cummulative Maruti Suzuki sales stood at 1359649 cars. Hyundai, on the other hand, sold 443727 cars in the same period. Going by the pace NEXA is growing, it may soon outpace Hyundai to become 2nd most successful brand in the country.For the traditionalist who still see MSIL and NEXA as one brand, the combined sales of these two brands sits at a cumulative figure of 1,359,649. That’s 1.36 million cars to be precise. The closest brand is still 1/3rd the total sales of MSIL+NEXA brands.R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “NEXA will continue to create new and unique experiences for its customer beyond selling cars, and forge relationships which last beyond car purchase. NEXA is a response to changing customer needs, expectations and aspirations.”Maurti Suzuki sells Ignis, Ciaz, Baleno and S-Cross through the NEXA dealership.