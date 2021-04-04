Next-Gen Bajaj Pulsar 250: Here is All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Motorcycle

The next generation Bajaj Pulsar 250 test mule was spotted in February and since then the excitement has increased among bike lovers. Also, at the beginning of 2021, it was said that the Indian motorcycle manufacturer was working on an updated Pulsar. Though the test mule of the bike was spotted in camouflage, several details regarding the bike have been out. From the name Bajaj Pulsar 250, it can be said that the bike will come with a new design as well as a new engine.

Here are all the details the bike lovers need to know about the new Bajaj Pulsar 250:

Design/ Style: At a first glance, the bike may seem to take inspiration from the company’s NS models however, a closer look gives a hint of the differences. The proportions of the bike also appear to be larger which will not only help make the motorcycle more spacious but also gives it a more prominent stance. According to a report by Autocar India, the other differences are in the design of the headlight and tail-light among others.

Engine: The engine of the bike will offer more scalability, stretching from 150cc to beyond the current 220cc limit; up to over 250cc. The engine is also likely to be air- and oil-cooled. The power and torque figures of the engine are also likely to be between 20.4hp/18.5Nm and 27hp/23.5 Nm.

Features: The bike is said to use a rear monoshock and this will be the first time when a non-LS/NS Pulsar has it. The motorcycle is also expected to offer LED lighting, fully digital instrumentation, etc to the buyers.

Price and launch date: The next generation Bajaj Pulsar is expected to cost more and may come with a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. However, the launch date has not yet been announced by the manufacturer but it is expected that the bike will hit the market during the festive season.