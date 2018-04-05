English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Next-Gen Ford Focus to be Unveiled on April 10
The new Focus will be available in the usual versions (hatchback, sedan and estate), but with slightly modified shapes.
The most recent third generation Ford Focus dates from 2014. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The American compact, which is to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, is to undergo a makeover. On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the American manufacturer will unveil the new generation Ford Focus. In the meantime, a teaser posted online has revealed some interesting details.
The new Focus will be available in the usual versions (hatchback, sedan and estate), but with slightly modified shapes. As for its relatively aggressive running light pattern, which appears in the teaser, it seems to be directly inspired by competing brands, most notably Volvo. The automobile's interior, which is not shown in the teaser, remains a mystery, but it is safe to assume that it will feature a host of new technologies.
Under the hood, the 2019 Ford Focus is expected to benefit from a new three-cylinder EcoBoost engine, and in time will be offered in hybrid and even 100% electric versions, as was the case with previous generations. With regard to the future sports version, the Focus RS, rumor has it that it will pack a hybrid powertrain that can exceed 400 horse power.
Let's not forget that for years, the Ford Focus has consistently been ranked among the world's top-10 bestselling automobiles.
