Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pick-up Truck Teased Ahead Of Debut On November 24

Days before its official debut in Europe, Ford released a teaser of the next-generation Ranger mid-size pick-up truck. The new-gen Ford Ranger is likely to form its powertrains with the Bronco. The new Ranger will be based on the T6 body-on-frame platform updated version which debuted on the Bronco SUV. The updated platform can support hybrid powertrains and has a comparatively bigger footprint.

Additionally, the new Ranger pick-up truck will form the foundation for the next-generation Endeavour SUV (Everest) which will share its interior, exterior, platform, and engine options. Ford’s latest pickup line will be offered in multiple variants and body styles and the high-performance Raptor is said to be in development.

The teaser shows the presence of C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) that flank a large front grille with the Ford logo in the centre and a contoured clamshell bonnet. The Ford Ranger gets a 310hp, 2.7-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol and a 270hp, 2.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol. The smaller capacity engine comes with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox. The larger 2.7-litre engine, on the other hand, gets a 10-speed automatic.

The Ranger Raptor is expected to get a twin-turbocharged V6 motor that generates around 400 hp. Joining the Ranger line-up at some point is likely a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The inside of the cabin of the new-gen Ford Ranger will be offered with a large central touchscreen infotainment unit with connected tech, a 12-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a host of other equipment to boast. The 15.5-inch, portrait-oriented touchscreen is expected to run Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment system. Wireless integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also likely to be in the offering.

Set to debut on November 24, 2021 the new Ford Ranger will be unveiled in international markets sometime next year.

