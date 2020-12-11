Next-Gen Honda Jazz Hatchback Receives 5 Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP: Watch Crash Test Video

The new-gen Honda Jazz has fared with a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. With this, the premier hatchback has now set its foot in the guild of Europe’s safest cars, as assessed by Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP used the 1.5 Hybrid ‘Elegance’, LHD variant for the test. Safety equipment on-board the car for frontal crash protection, includes belt pre-tensioners, driver and passenger airbag, belt load limiter, and driver knee airbag. The car, for lateral crash protection, has side chest airbag and side head airbag and centre airbag for driver and passenger. The Honda Jazz has airbag cut-off switch and ISOFIX seat mounts for child protection, the car. Other systems and safety assist features installed in the car include seat belt reminder, AEB vulnerable road users, speed assistance, car to car AEB with turn across the path, and lane assist system.

Honda Jazz collected 33.1 points out of 38 points in adult occupant safety, which makes it 87%. Most safety specifications were evaluated within good to the marginal range, in frontal impact results. Most parameters in lateral impact results were rated either adequate or good. Front, as well as rear seats, confirmed good safety in a rear collision. Just the driver chest was given a ‘‘weak’ rating. Further, the frontal collision test revealed no threat to occupants of the vehicle. The car’s modest weight and benign front structure is the reason for the same. The passenger compartment was rated stable in the offset frontal test. Jazz received 22.4 points out of a total of 24 points in child occupant safety.

For frontal and lateral collision, all parameters were found to be either good or adequate. Jazz received 28.3 points out of a total of 36 points in terms of pedestrian safety. With respect to protection to the pedestrian’s head in case of collision, bonnet parts were rated either good or adequate. In terms of protection for the pedestrian’s legs, the bumper was rated either good or adequate. Collision with windscreen pillars was rated poor as it was found to be too damaging.