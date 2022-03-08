Next-Gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spotted During Testing; Expected to Hit Markets Soon

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has lately been noticed testing. Svartpilen 401, along with Vitpilen 401, forms the next-gen 401-twins. Both the upcoming models are primarily based on the KTM 390 Duke platform.

According to an Autocar report, the Svartpilen 401, going by the spy shots, gets a redesigned petrol tank and a brand-new rectangle screen, which is likely to be a TFT just like the KTM 390 Duke. The eagle-eyed amongst you will additionally observe that the engine mount points, and the trellis body are exclusive from the present-day model. Also, the test mule receives a brand new layout for its braced solid alloy swingarm.

The Svartpilen’s engine casings are a little different when compared to the present model. The test model of the cafe racer sported exclusive exhaust routing, with a stubby catcon on the end. The contemporary-day KTM 390 Duke-derived 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant already makes a wholesome 43.5hp and 37Nm and we anticipate simplest minor tweaks. It is likely to not get a considerable bump in power.

The bike has a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine that gives a maximum power output of 44HP (horsepower) at 9000 RPM and maximum torque of 37 Nm (newton meters) at 7000 RPM. The 6-gear setup is supposed to give cafe racer enthusiasts the thrill they look for. The fuel capacity is 9.5 litres, and it would run on petrol with a fuel injection system.

The price (ex-showroom) in India for Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to be around Rs 2.60 lakh. The mileage is expected to be around 25 kmpl (kilometres per litre). Expected top speed is 167 kmph (kilometres per hour) with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 5.38 seconds.

Considering how near to completion the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks, we anticipate it to be officially unveiled late 2022 or early 2023.

