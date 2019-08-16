Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (ix25) Dimensions, Specifications Revealed

The Hyundai ix25 SUV was unveiled earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show. After being spotted testing several times in China and now recently in India, reports have confirmed that the car would be introduced as a successor for the current-gen Creta. We had a brief look at the spy shots and inferred plenty, however, Reports citing close to the matter have revealed the dimensions and specifications of the upcoming SUV.

In terms of dimension, the new ix25 will measure bigger than the current-gen Creta. It will be 4300mm long, 1790mm wide and will have a wheelbase of 2610mm. However, the new car will sit lower than the current-gen car with a reduced height of 1622mm.

At its arrival, the new ix25 will be BS-VI compliant with a 1.5-litre engine as seen in the upcoming Kia Seltos. In the Chinese turf, the new 1.5-litre unit in the SUV will replace the 1.6-litre engine. However, in India, the new Creta will come with the 1.5-litre petrol as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit. In addition to this, the new car will also come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, the same one which was seen on the GT line of Kia Seltos.

Compared to the angular design on the current-gen Creta, the new ix25 will ship with a more rounded look. At the front, the ix25 gets a new cascading grille, similar to the one that is seen on the company’s upcoming SUV, Venue and the existing Palisade sold abroad. It boasts a split headlight design with slim LED lamps on top of the main headlamps. The front bumper also gets a distinctive set of fog lamps on each corner. The faux skid plate extends on the front bumper, between the fog lamps.

Except for a few lines running from the rear fender across to the rear door, the side profile mostly looks plain. The ix25 was spotted with squared wheel-arches and a subtle cladding alongside some faux aluminium strip below the doors. Similar to the Venue, the new ix25 also gets diamond cut alloys which could be a tad larger than the former. As far as rear fascia goes, the new ix25 will come with a split-setup, similar to that of the front. It will sport a strip of LED lights running across the width of the car and will have distinct setup for brake and turn signals.

