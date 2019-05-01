English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (ix25) Spied Testing in South Korea
After showcasing the next-gen Hyundai ix25 for the first time at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, the SUV has now been spotted undergoing road tests in Korea.
(Image: Source)
Sitting below the Grand i10 and the i20, the Hyundai Creta has been a star performer returning steady growth in sales since the time it was introduced in the Indian market. However, it seems like the popular SUV might have a successor in sight. After showcasing the next-gen ix25 for the first time at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, the SUV has now been spotted undergoing road tests in Korea.
A good look at the spy shot suggests that the variant that was spotted could be a variant or two below the top-of-the-rung model, evident from the missing sunroof and contrast paint like the one that was seen in Shanghai.
(Image: Source)
Compared to the angular design on the current-gen Creta, the new ix25 will ship with a more rounded look. At the front, the ix25 gets a new cascading grille, similar to the one that is seen on the company’s upcoming SUV, Venue and the existing Palisade sold abroad. It boasts a split headlight design with slim LED lamps on top of the main headlamps. The front bumper also gets a distinctive set of fog lamps on each corner. The faux skid plate extends on the front bumper, between the fog lamps.
Except for a few lines running from the rear fender across to the rear door, the side profile mostly looks plain. The ix25 was spotted with squared wheel-arches and a subtle cladding alongside some faux aluminum strip below the doors. Similar to the Venue, the new ix25 also gets diamond cut alloys which could be a tad larger than the former. As far as rear fascia goes, the new ix25 will come with a split-setup, similar to that of the front. It will sport a strip of LED lights running across the width of the car and will have distinct setup for brake and turn signals.
On the inside, the ix25 was spotted to feature a host of new additions such as a large touchscreen infotainment system that has been seamlessly fit into the center console. This also suggests that most of the functions such as the HVAC will be controlled with the help of the touchscreen. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel for a sporty feel. We have learned that the higher variants will also come with paddle shifters and even cooled seats with an electronic parking brake.
It is not clear if the model that has been spotted will make its way to India as it is. However, we expect the styling to be slightly toned down when it comes to our country with BSVI compliant engines.
