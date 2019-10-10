Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Unveiled in China, To Get MG Hector Style Infotainment System

The Hyundai ix25, the next generation Creta sold in China has started to arrive at dealerships in the Asian nation. The SUV was unveiled at the 2019 Chengu Motor show in China and the India launch is expected in February. With just a few months left for the car to hit the Indian markets, we are not sure if the Indian-spec car will sport a similar set of features and design.

The upcoming new-gen Creta will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo, scheduled for February next year. Compared to the current-gen Creta on sale, the Hyundai ix25 features latest design statement with a chunky cascading grille up front. The headlamps get a split design with LED DRLs on the top, akin to the Hyundai Venue.

The sharp lines all around the Hyundai ix25 give an aggressive appeal to the SUV. The rear of the car is has a similar split set up for the tail lamps. What is more interesting is that the Hyundai ix25 is marginally larger than the current-generation Creta.

The interiors of the Hyundai ix 25 would be a step up from the current-gen Creta on offer. It will come with large vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, with the central air con vents sitting atop of it. The SUV comes with a fully-digital MID and the steering gets an all new design.

Launching in 2020, Creta will be equipped with the BS6-compliant 1.5 -litre petrol and diesel engines similar to that of Kia Seltos. According to the report, the petrol unit puts out 115PS of power and 144Nm of torque, whereas diesel makes a similar 115PS of power, but 250Nm of peak torque.

It is still not known if Hyundai will borrow the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Seltos GT Line for the 2020 Creta.

In China, the Hyundai ix25 is launched at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh. Reports suggest that the Korean carmaker is likely to keep the price of the next-gen Creta between Rs 10 – 15 lakh range in the Indian market.

Once launched, the Creta will give a stiff competition to Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among others.

