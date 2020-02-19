Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 have been leaked online, ahead of its official debut. The car is going to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year. According to a report, the front end of the new generation i20 is modelled after the smaller i10. The vehicle’s overall shape and short overhangs are similar to the larger variant i30. The pictures of the vehicle bear resemblance to the design sketches Hyundai released a couple of weeks ago.

Next gen Hyundai Elite i20. Next gen Hyundai Elite i20.

Retaining the i20 family look, the third generation of the car will showcase a sporty design. It comes with a more aggressive look and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The hatchback will have angular LED headlights and a chrome strip running the length of its window line quite similar to its competitors Ford Fiesta and Audi A1.

The report quoted Hyundai India insiders as saying that the India-spec new i20 will be similar to the model that is going to be unveiled in Geneva in terms of design. The Hyundai i20 is expected to have multiple engine options, such as 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol that came out with the i10 Nios.

The report added that the upcoming Hyundai i20 will come in the range of Rs 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will see a release in the country in June 2020. The offering by South Korean auto giant Hyundai is expected to compete with Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota’s Glanza and Honda Jazz.

Image Source