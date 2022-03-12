Next-Gen Renault Duster Could be Unveiled in India; SUV Likely to Arrive in 2024

French automobile manufacturer Renault may launch its next-generation Duster in India, according to media reports. The company is currently involved with the development of the SUV and may unveil it globally within the coming two years.

The all-new Duster is expected to boast unprecedented styling, state-of-the-art features, and a compelling price to feature ratio.

Renault recently halted the production of Duster in India after almost a decade since its launch in 2012. The SUV witnessed significant success in India witnessing the sale of almost 40,000 units in the first year of its production.

The next-generation Renault Duster harnesses the CMF-B LS platform which is similar to German automaker Volkswagen's MQB A0-IN platform used in models including Taigun, Virtus, Slavia and Kushaq.

The CMF-B LS platform has been specifically tailored for developing markets like India and complies with all emission and global safety norms. The new Duster is expected to be unveiled with hybrid powertrains for enhanced fuel efficiency.

The SUV is also expected to carry over its legacy features such as squared-off fenders and integrated headlights. There are also speculations that Renault may not launch the 4*4 version of the new Duster as only a handful of 4*4 versions of the previous generation Duster were sold in India.

The Duster was unveiled in India in two variants featuring a 1.6-litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre K9K diesel engine. Riding on the success of the vehicle, Reanult also accomplished the milestone of selling one lakh dusters in the year 2014. The company also unveiled the facelift version of the Duster in India in 2016 that featured an AMT gearbox.

Last year Renault unveiled its compact SUV Renault Kiger in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 5.45 lakhs. The vehicle was rolled out with the engine options of petrol and diesel and is currently retailing in four trims- RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ.

