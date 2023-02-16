Next-Gen Toyota Electric Cars to be Launched under Lexus Brand, Claims New Chief Koji Sato

Toyota’s soon-to-be Chief Executive Officer, Koji Sato, made a big announcement regarding the company’s upcoming next-generation electric vehicles (EVs). The next-gen EVs, set to be released by 2026, will come under the Lexus sub-brand, he said. Sato also emphasised that this is only one aspect of a new approach the carmaker is taking towards tackling issues brought by a costly and time-consuming EV manufacturing process. He confirmed that reforming the company’s eV strategy will be his team’s top priority, after they take office on April 1.

Toyota’s current EV line-up includes the Subaru Solterra based on the e-TNGA flexible EV platform, and the bZ4X crossover SUV. The Lexus RZ 450e SUV, also based on the e-TNGA platform, is yet to be launched.

While Toyota’s competitors, such as GM, Ford, and Nissan are ruling the market with their EV offerings, the company has received flak for its tardiness in accepting EVs and its investment in fuel-efficient gas and hybrid vehicles. Thus, Sato, currently the president of Lexus, is coming in at a critical time for Toyota. He, however, believes that the timing is perfect to start developing EVs once the new team takes over.

Toyota will expedite its battery-electric vehicle (BEV) development by concentrating on the Lexus brand. This approach is logical as Lexus has already set a target to become all-electric by 2035, and Sato himself supervised the launch of the luxury brand’s first fully electric model. Nonetheless, he mentioned that this is not a significant shift in strategy and that Toyota will continue to emphasise on various technologies as it works towards achieving carbon neutrality, according to Reuters.

Sato’s mention of an “omnidirectional strategy" and interest in providing “diverse options" suggests that the hybrid business will continue. “We want to stay in tune with customers around the world and provide diverse options," he said. Toyota has also been championing hydrogen-powered cars as the future.

The launch of the next-gen electric vehicles will be crucial for Toyota, which is looking at a steep climb from only 24,466 pure electrics sold globally in 2022 to its target of selling 3.5 million EVs worldwide by 2030.

