Next-Gen Toyota Mirai Fuel Cell Sedan Launched, Promises 850 Km Range on a Single Charge

A year after presenting its prototype at the Tokyo Autoshow, Toyota is launching its new-generation Mirai, a pioneering vehicle model in hydrogen fuel cell energy. With better performance and longer range, this new Mirai will roll out in European dealerships through mid-2021. As promised, the second generation of the hydrogen fuel cell electric Mirai displays much better range, with 850km on a single charge (according to Japanese standards) in comparison with 550km for the previous generation. The 2021 Mirai is also much more powerful, boasting a 128 kW engine, compared with 114 kW until now.

Borrowing the Lexus LS technical platform, the new Mirai goes from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive. The new Mirai has a lower center of gravity and a more rigid body. Toyota also revisited its design, with an extra seat (5) and a more streamlined shape. It also moves upmarket, each model featuring a multimedia digital 12.3-inch screen connected to a 14-speaker audio system. The sedan also includes electronic driver-assist features such as collision warning and lane departure warning system.

Hydrogen fuel cell cars can be driven long distances with zero carbon emissions, the cars turning hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and water. Moreover, charging takes only a few minutes, unlike electric vehicles. Unfortunately, infrastructures in many regions are not yet widespread enough to make the most of this type of vehicle although many countries are investing in that area.