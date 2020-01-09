Next-Generation Ford EcoSport Images Leaked, to be First Introduced in Brazil in 2021

Ford is currently working on the third generation of EcoSport compact SUV and the first images of the car have been leaked on the internet. Reports suggest that the car is expected to be introduced in the Brazilian market in 2021, following which we can expect the company to launch the car in India.

Codenamed as the BX755, the next-gen EcoSport will be built on a modified version of the current-gen model. The leaked images of the car suggest that the car will come with radical design changes that come in the form of a large hexagonal grille, that sits between a pair of twin-pod LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights.

Next-generation Ford EcoSport. (Image source: Quattro Rodas)

At the front, the bumper comes with a wider air-dam, chrome inserts around the fog lamps and a sculpted bonnet. Form the side, the car gets an all-new silhouette that is sportier than the current version. This can be credited to the newly designed roofline, dual-tone ORVMs and machined alloy wheels.

At the back, the car comes with plenty of changes such as newly-designed wraparound LED tail-lights. It also gets dual-tone bumper with silver skid plates and integrated reflectors. We have also learnt that the upcoming Ford EcoSport will also grow in size and offer more interior space and luggage carrying capacity. On the inside, the car is expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Sync4 infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and others. While we are dark on details about the powertrain options for the car, speculations suggest that the car will receive a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 135bhp.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.