Next-Generation Honda BR-V 7-Seater Crossover SUV Unveiled; Based on N7X-Concept

The Minato-based automaker, Honda, recently unveiled the next generation sibling of their Bold, Runabout Vehicle, or commonly abbreviated as BR-V, at a virtual event. The 7-seater B-segment SUV is a crossover subcompact that borrows some elements from the HR-V, which will witness a launch in the Indian market soon. The BR-V SUV will initially be manufactured for the local Indonesian markets before rolling it into other parts of the world, as mentioned by Takehiro Watanabe, President Director, PT Honda Prospect Motor, in a press release.

The new version of the vehicle comes with revamped looks and attractive dynamics, making it a suitable replacement for the 2015 model of the vehicle. Along with different exteriors, the car is also equipped with cutting-edge technology and some first-in-segment feature. The company launched the base concept of the new BR-V codenamed as New 7-Seater eXcitement (N7X). On positive feedback on the concept, the all-new BR-V was birthed by the company.

Talking about the looks, the next-generation Honda BR-V oozes robustness from every inch of the periphery. The front grille looks flashy with LED DRLs and Headlamps ready to get the car noticed, even during the day. The LED tail lamps are also fixed with utmost precision at the rear end as it aligns itself with the strong body lines of the SUV. In addition, the 17-inch alloys give a touch of prominence to the vehicle without snatching away its brawny character.

The new Honda BR-V comes as a bundled package with characteristics of both Sports Utility as well as Multipurpose Utility Vehicle. It is a well-built machine being pulled on the tarmac by a proficient powertrain. Under the hood, the Honda Crossover SUV packs a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that churns out a maximum of 121bhp @6000rpm and a peak torque of 145Nm @4,300rpm. A Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system is coupled with the petrol engine to achieve maximum compatibility.

As appealing as the Honda BR-V is from the outside, the interiors too are a great deal comprising of exciting features. The dashboard is honed with a 7-inch touch screen infotainment display, along with an additional 4.2-inch TFT screen displaying information related to the car’s health and performance. The list of exciting features runs long and includes remote engine start, lane assist system supported by Honda LaneWatch, collision mitigation brake system, and adaptive cruise control.

The car will be offered to the interested customers five shades – Taffeta White, Crystal Black Pearl, Premium Opal White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Modern Steel Metallic.

