English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 Will be a Hybrid
Of course, a high-performance C 63 hybrid might not be in quite the same affordability bracket as something like a Focus ST performance hybrid variant would be, but at least it would be a step in the right direction away from a Porsche 918 or a McLaren P1.
Refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mercedes-AMG may have only just unveiled its latest C 63 models at the New York Auto Show last week, but thoughts are already turning to the next-generation of these superb cars. Although it might not be as earth-shattering a revelation as it might have been a few years ago, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Möers has revealed to Australia's Car Advice "The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C 63 will be a hybrid — that's now a given."
For most people at the moment, hybrid and electric powertrains generally mean slightly more expensive versions of existing models that offer better fuel economy than a regular petrol or diesel, and the opportunity to feel as though they're doing their bit for the environment by driving one. At the moment, the high-performance possibilities of electrified propulsion systems are mostly reserved for incredibly expensive supercars, but there are signs the technology is starting to filter down into more affordable models.
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Of course, a high-performance C 63 hybrid might not be in quite the same affordability bracket as something like a Focus ST performance hybrid variant would be, but at least it would be a step in the right direction away from a Porsche 918 or a McLaren P1.
Refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
AMG has to tread a fine line with its models between constantly increasing power and performance, and at the same time staying on the correct side of ever more stringent emissions targets. The refreshed C 63 develops 503 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft. of torque, but early reports of a plug-in hybrid next-generation SL under development suggests somewhere in the region of 700 horsepower. Because of that, it's reasonable to expect the whole AMG lineup to become increasingly more powerful as hybridization starts to take hold.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
At the moment, the micro-hybrid powertrain in the current 43-series AMGs makes 429 horsepower and 384 lb.-ft. of torque, which is significantly more than the 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. offered by the twin-turbo inline-six. Add a similar uplift to the AMG C 63 and things definitely start to get interesting.
As the C 63 has only just been refreshed a new generation is some way off yet. We'll therefore see the new SL-Class first, which the AMG boss says is "going to be something very different from the current car."
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
For most people at the moment, hybrid and electric powertrains generally mean slightly more expensive versions of existing models that offer better fuel economy than a regular petrol or diesel, and the opportunity to feel as though they're doing their bit for the environment by driving one. At the moment, the high-performance possibilities of electrified propulsion systems are mostly reserved for incredibly expensive supercars, but there are signs the technology is starting to filter down into more affordable models.
Also Read: Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
Of course, a high-performance C 63 hybrid might not be in quite the same affordability bracket as something like a Focus ST performance hybrid variant would be, but at least it would be a step in the right direction away from a Porsche 918 or a McLaren P1.
Refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
AMG has to tread a fine line with its models between constantly increasing power and performance, and at the same time staying on the correct side of ever more stringent emissions targets. The refreshed C 63 develops 503 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft. of torque, but early reports of a plug-in hybrid next-generation SL under development suggests somewhere in the region of 700 horsepower. Because of that, it's reasonable to expect the whole AMG lineup to become increasingly more powerful as hybridization starts to take hold.
Also Read: 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Spotted in India, Launch on April 11
At the moment, the micro-hybrid powertrain in the current 43-series AMGs makes 429 horsepower and 384 lb.-ft. of torque, which is significantly more than the 362 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. offered by the twin-turbo inline-six. Add a similar uplift to the AMG C 63 and things definitely start to get interesting.
As the C 63 has only just been refreshed a new generation is some way off yet. We'll therefore see the new SL-Class first, which the AMG boss says is "going to be something very different from the current car."
Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures