Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Officially Teased

Next-generation Mercedes GLE interior teaser sketch. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Mercedes has released a set of teaser images of its next-generation GLE SUV, but they certainly don't reveal anything about how this important new model will look like when it's out on the road. Instead of the usual stylized artist's impressions of the exterior, the luxury manufacturer has put out a bunch of artist sketches of the interior, showing off the new MBUX twin-screen infotainment system.Although this is one of the most high-end models in the Mercedes range, the twin-screen infotainment and driver display setup is actually already available in the entry-level 2019 A-Class.Plenty of other design elements borrowed from the latest E-Class and A-Class models are likely to figure in the all-new version of the GLE, but there will still be enough unique design cues to give the GLE a character all of its own. For example, if you were in any doubt about the GLE's SUV credentials there are some pretty prominent grab handles for the driver and passenger you're never going to see in an A or E-Class. There are also some distinct large trapezoidal air vents to add another degree of character to the new GLE.Of course, even though Mercedes hasn't shown us any shots of the exterior design so far, the ubiquitous spy shots have been doing the rounds recently showing the new GLE to have a sportier and more contemporary look that's a little reminiscent of the new A-Class and the CLS. The overall shape doesn't appear to be too far removed from the current model, but the sharper, squinting headlights and reshaped grille give the new model a much more modern face.As mentioned earlier, the GLE is a very important nameplate for Mercedes as the company sold a total of 712,100 SUVs in 2017, with the admittedly aging GLE playing a major part in that success. The new model is expected to be built on an entirely new scalable platform and will feature a fresh selection of powerplants. Base models will probably get a version of the 2.0-liter diesel the E-Class currently uses, but the platform will also support the utilization of full plug-in hybrid technology.