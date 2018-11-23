English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Next McLaren Supercar To Be Unveiled Next Month
From the single image and 13-second video that the company shared of what looks to be a convertible derivative of the McLaren 720S Spider.
McLaren teases next supercar. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
McLaren has released teasers of what we can safely assume is the convertible version of the McLaren 720S Spider, which is to be unveiled December 8 -- who needs warm weather to ride a drop-top anyway?
From the single image and 13-second video that the company shared Wednesday of what looks to be a convertible derivative of the McLaren 720S Spider, we can see pretty much see the entire exterior and get a taste of the interior. Despite the specs not being announced yet, we're reasonably confident that this car will have impressive power -- it is a supercar, after all.
If the model is anything like its fixed-roof counterpart, the car may be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
From the short press release announcing the debut, we know that this car is the second one to be released under McLaren's Track25 business plan, a project to convert the company's entire lineup to hybrid models by 2025. McLaren is planning on releasing 18 new models to accomplish this; the Speedtail, revealed in late October, was the first, and this will be the second.
The car will be officially unveiled on December 8.
