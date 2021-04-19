Nexzu Mobility Launches New Roadlark Electric Cycle With 100 Km Range On a Single Charge

Nexzu Mobility has launched the new Roadlark electric cycle with a 100 km riding range per charge. The model also gets cold rolled steel frame and features like a removable battery and dual disc brakes. Designed, engineered and manufactured by Nexzu in India, the new Roadlark is India’s first Made-in-India 100 km range e-cycle. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 25km/hr.

The Roadlark features a “dual battery system” with a primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery that can be charged on domestic socket. The new Roadlark clocks an 100 km riding range on pedlec mode and 75 km range of throttle mode.

It also features dual ventilated disc brakes for effective stopping power and a front suspension for riding comfort. The new Roadlark is priced at INR 42,000 and customers can directly purchase the product from Nexzu’s 90+ touch points or the Nexzu Mobility official website.

Speaking on the new offerings, Rahul Shonak – COO, Nexzu Mobility, said, “We are thrilled to launch the cutting-edge new Roadlark. With a lightweight swappable battery and the breakthrough 100km riding range per charge, the new Roadlark is a testament to the power of “make in India” and Nexzu’s customer centric design and engineering. Our engineering and design team has a single minded focus to provide the most customer centric mobility solutions and with the new Roadlark we are keen to delight customers by offering a super long range electric cycle that can serve as a primary mode of transport even replacing scooters.

With 6 different riding modes, riders have flexibility to choose their desirable level of electric assist, as per their riding needs. Electric cycles have proven health benefits and with the new super long range Roadlark we are thrilled to continue our march towards customer centric, cost effective and clean mobility solutions.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here