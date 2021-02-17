Nexzu Rompus+ Electric Cycle Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 31,983

Nexzu Mobility has launched the Rompus+, a 3-speed electric cycle that runs on a 36V,250 Watts HUB BLDC Motor, the Rompus. It sports an in-frame 36V, 5.2AH Lithium-Ion battery which gives it 750 cycle battery life and full-charge in just 2.5 to 3 hours. With a comfortable speed of 25 kmph and auto cutoff feature, the versatile EV offers longer riding range of 25km on throttle mode and 35km on eco pedelec mode. The Rompus+ is priced at Rs. 31,983 ( which includes all basic accessories)

The cycle rides on 26-inch tyres with front suspension and dual disc-breaks. The motor and battery also offer 18 months warranty.

The Rompus+ is designed and manufactured in India and will be available across Nexzu Mobility’s dealerships and website, and will soon be launched on Amazon and Paytm Mall.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Pankaj Tiwari, CMO, Nexzu Mobility, said, “After months of extensive R&D, exhilarating innovation and quiet tenacity, we are thrilled to launch the Rompus+ Supercycle. One of our most powerful and innovatively designed EVs to date, it gives us immense pride to have created such a versatile, comfortable, and feature-rich offering for the masses. The Rompus+ is the first EV to be born out of our new factory in Chakan, Pune, which makes it even more special for us. The EV is a major step towards achieving our goal of boosting EV adoption in the country and electrifying the future of mobility!”

Rahul Shonak, COO, Nexzu Mobility, said, “The Rompus+ marks Nexzu’s vision towards making urban mobility a lot more exciting, clean, and fun. Our research and development team has done a fantastic job of developing and integrating the most efficient electric powertrain and efficient battery which puts together gives longer ride options to customers. Built with international quality standards and rolled out from our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility from Chakan Pune, this sustainable vehicle is nothing short of “Best electric Supercycle in India”. We are proud to launch our latest offering which brings us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% homegrown Indian, Aatmanirbhar brand. A goal towards which we will continue to work with our future product offerings.”

The cycle is available in vibrant metallic colours red, blue, black, and silver. Equipped with a complete set of accessories, the Rompus+ is a fusion of utmost comfort, convenience, and stunning design.