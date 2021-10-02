Nexzu Rompus+ Electric Cycle Review: Is Old-School Minimalism The Way to Go?

We have accepted that electric is now the way to go. But, if you thought the e-mobility chapter only stopped at scooters, motorcycles and the car segment, you will be pleasantly surprised to know how far it has trickled down. Electric cycles are now taking centre stage and at the forefront are a few players. Today we have one among them, the Nexzu Rompus+. So as the world still has its hands on the chin with a handful of well-deserved speculations, we tell you how the Rompus+ fairs in the real world.

Design

A fleeting glimpse at the cycle suggests a design that falls in the grey area between a street cycle and an adventure one. The cycle can be bought in 4 colour schemes including black, red and silver. Personally, the blue paint scheme that we got our hands on worked the best for me.

Now, while looks are subjective we felt that there was a little lack of modernity. For an electric cycle, that wreaks futuristic. The Rompus+ still ships with metal mudguards at both ends. A set of floating plastic mudguards at the rear and front could have accentuated the adventure look. We also thought that the company could have done better wire management.

The Rompus+ gets a battery that is integrated into the frame. However, one this we noticed was the placement of the charging point which is at the bottom. Forget to put on the cap of the charging point, and the battery could be susceptible to water damage.

Electric Ride

As with most of the offerings in its segment, the Rompus+ also gets a 5.2Ah Li-ion battery that comes along with three pedal assist modes. In addition to this, Nexzu has added a crawl mode, which it calls the ‘6km mode’. Nexzu has promised a range of about 32km on a single charge, and in our tests, the figures fluctuated two kilometres less.

With just the throttle, the Rompus+ can get to a maximum speed of 25kmph. The throttle, on the downside, felt inconsistent at times and led to quite a few scary situations in close traffic. We also found the low pedal assist mode to be quite jerky, which might intimidate a lot of new riders. In addition to this, it would also be worthy to mention that the drivetrain gets easily confused when the throttle and pedal are used at the same time. This makes the cycle jerky and unpredictable at times.

Features

The features department is where the Rompus+ showed plenty of room for improvement. The control panel on the cycle is quite basic having dedicated buttons for power, mode, and crawl mode along with the battery indicator. While the unit is laid out quite neatly, the quality of the buttons felt relatively low. One instance, when we took the cycle out during light drizzle, the crawl button got stuck and the cycle could only come to a halt after turning off the power.

Separately beside the control panel, the cycle also gets two buttons for the headlight and horn. On darker roads, the headlight seemed a little inadequate and could have been done with a stronger setup. While the two additions do seem to be quite thoughtful, we also expected a key that would not only provide additional security but also prevent any accidental/unnecessary drainage of the battery.

Comfort

One of the very first things we spotted on the Rompus+ was the chunky off-road tyres. This raised a few questions in our head after which we tried to figure out whether this is a road-going cycle, a capable off-roading one or something that happily operates in the common set. On the road, the Rompus+’s ride felt quite happy. The cycle felt planted through fast turns and didn’t lose its composure through mid-corner bumps. However, if you’re daily route is riddled with a lot of potholes, a lot of it is will communicate with your back.

One might argue that any cycle can do anything and it all depends on the rider. With that thought, we, too, decided to take the Rompus+ off the tarmac. In addition to the weight that became a concern on steep slopes and bad roads, we were also left with rattling mudguards and the headlight-horn unit that popped off its holder.

Verdict

Now, the electric cycle segment in India is still nascent with only a few options to choose from. The lack of a plethora of options does make the Rompus+ look like a great deal. However, when time changes and consumers demand to keep reaching new heights, such a product is at fall risk to lose its prominence. Nonetheless, the package is not made of empty promises. The sturdy quality, along with the commendable paint quality definitely scores good marks, making the whole package an option that cannot be ignored.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.