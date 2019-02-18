NGO Appeals Against Auto Companies Making High-Security Registration Plates in India

Expressing concerns over the new norms for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the NGO Raahat Safe Community Foundation has said automobile manufacturers should not be given the right to make HSRP as multiple number plate makers might risk national security.Appealing for withdrawal of the recent notification whereby the government mandated all vehicles sold on or after April 1, 2019, to be pre-fitted with HSRP, Kamaljit Singh Soi, Chairman of Raahat, said there should be only one manufacturer of HSRP in each state."If not followed, the number of manufacturers will increase which will be harmful to our national security," he said in a statement from Raahat.The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December came out with the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, and as a result, April onwards vehicle manufacturers would themselves make number plates for vehicles.