English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NGO Appeals Against Auto Companies Making High-Security Registration Plates in India
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December came out with the Motor Vehicles (HSRP) Order, 2018, and as a result, April onwards automakers would themselves make number plates for vehicles.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
Expressing concerns over the new norms for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the NGO Raahat Safe Community Foundation has said automobile manufacturers should not be given the right to make HSRP as multiple number plate makers might risk national security.
Appealing for withdrawal of the recent notification whereby the government mandated all vehicles sold on or after April 1, 2019, to be pre-fitted with HSRP, Kamaljit Singh Soi, Chairman of Raahat, said there should be only one manufacturer of HSRP in each state.
"If not followed, the number of manufacturers will increase which will be harmful to our national security," he said in a statement from Raahat.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December came out with the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, and as a result, April onwards vehicle manufacturers would themselves make number plates for vehicles.
Appealing for withdrawal of the recent notification whereby the government mandated all vehicles sold on or after April 1, 2019, to be pre-fitted with HSRP, Kamaljit Singh Soi, Chairman of Raahat, said there should be only one manufacturer of HSRP in each state.
"If not followed, the number of manufacturers will increase which will be harmful to our national security," he said in a statement from Raahat.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December came out with the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, and as a result, April onwards vehicle manufacturers would themselves make number plates for vehicles.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
- The Umbrella Academy Review: Netflix's New Superheroes Struggle Through a Bizarre Upbringing to Save the World
- Covering Imran Khan's Picture in India Regrettable: PCB
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- Physio and Six Teenagers Step in for Italian Side but Lose 20-0
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results