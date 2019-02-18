English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

NGO Appeals Against Auto Companies Making High-Security Registration Plates in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in December came out with the Motor Vehicles (HSRP) Order, 2018, and as a result, April onwards automakers would themselves make number plates for vehicles.

IANS

Updated:February 18, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Image used for representative purpose only. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Expressing concerns over the new norms for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the NGO Raahat Safe Community Foundation has said automobile manufacturers should not be given the right to make HSRP as multiple number plate makers might risk national security.

Appealing for withdrawal of the recent notification whereby the government mandated all vehicles sold on or after April 1, 2019, to be pre-fitted with HSRP, Kamaljit Singh Soi, Chairman of Raahat, said there should be only one manufacturer of HSRP in each state.

"If not followed, the number of manufacturers will increase which will be harmful to our national security," he said in a statement from Raahat.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
