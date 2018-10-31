English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NGT Directs Centre to Consider Plea Seeking Compulsory 10 Percent Ethanol Blending of Petrol
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the Agriculture Ministry to consider the petition filed by an Agra-based doctor.
Representative image.
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Centre to consider a plea seeking compulsory 10 percent ethanol blending of petrol at all India level to reduce pollution and minimise fuel cost. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the Agriculture Ministry to consider the petition filed by an Agra-based doctor.
"We do not find any reason why the suggestions of the applicant should not be duly considered by the concerned authorities on its own merit. While the issue may not require adjudication by this tribunal the issue ought to be duly considered by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Agriculture.
"Accordingly, we dispose of this application by directing the respondent nos. 1 and 6 (Centre) to consider the suggestion of the applicant on its own merit," the bench said. The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by paediatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha contending that blending fuel and ethanol bio-diesel will reduce vehicular pollution.
The plea claimed that the government had a project for compulsory blending but only two per cent of blending has been happening. It said that more blending will reduce pollution and also reduce the cost of fuel. "The government has also bio-diesel purchase policy but the blending of bio-diesel has been achieved to the extent of 0.08 per cent in NCR," the plea said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
