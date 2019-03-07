English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NGT Slaps Rs 500 Crore Penalty on Volkswagen for Cheating Emission Tests

In a huge setback for Volkswagen, NGT has slapped a 500 Crore penalty on Volkswagen for installing ‘Cheat Devices’ that helped them cheat through emission tests.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Volkswagen Logo. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed a Rs 500 Crore penalty on Volkswagen for installing ‘Cheat Devices’ in their cars which helped the company cheat through emission tests. NGT has directed Volkswagen to pay the penalty in a matter of two months time.

This comes after when NGT had slammed the German auto major for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours on January 18, 2019.

On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of 'cheat device' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to the inference of environmental damage and had asked Volkswagen to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
