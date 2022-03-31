NHAI Announces Hike in Toll on Delhi-Meerut Expressway From April 1

The NHAI has announced that it has hiked the toll cost on Delhi-Meerut Expressway by 10-15 per cent for vehicles. The new prices will be effective from April 1.

The toll for light motor vehicles including cars has been hiked from Rs 155 to Rs 140 The new rates from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod Plaza are Rs 100 and Rs 130 to go to Bhojpur.

There are four phases of the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Phase 1 includes Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to UP Gate in Ghaziabad. Phase 2 starts at UP Gate till Dasna in Ghaziabad. The third phase connects Dasna to Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. And the fourth is a six-lane 32 km access-controlled alignment between Dasna and Meerut in UP.

In the first phase of the project, NHAI has set the speed limit on the expressway has been restricted to 70 kmph in Delhi (Package 1), 100 kmph in Ghaziabad (Package 2) and 120 kmph between Dasna and Meerut (Package 4). Autos and bikes will not be allowed on the expressway’s 6 express lanes.

In March 2021, NHAI invited bids for its 5th section – a 14.60 km 4 lane connector from Km. 50.000 of Package 4 at Zainuddinpur to Km. 8.520 of NH 235 at Jahidpur, south-east of Meerut.

