English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

NHAI Inks $1.5 Billion Agreement with Macquarie For Highway Projects

Last month, Macquarie won the maiden bundle of 9 highway projects under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model that will bring Rs 10,500 crore cash to NHAI's kitty under the first tranche of monetization drive.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NHAI Inks $1.5 Billion Agreement with Macquarie For Highway Projects
Representative Image. (Photo: NHAI)
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has entered into a pact with Macquarie for road projects under the highway monetization drive, according to an official. "Agreement (has been signed) with Macquarie for the first bundle (of highway projects) -- USD 1.5 billion -- one of the highest FDI in highways," a top NHAI official said.

Last month, Macquarie won the maiden bundle of 9 highway projects under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model that will bring Rs 10,500 crore cash to NHAI's kitty under the first tranche of monetization drive. Against NHAI's expectations of Rs 6,258 crore, the winning bid was for Rs 9,681.5 crore. The total funds that will accumulate in government kitty will be about Rs 10,500 crore.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with New Colour Schemes Spotted at Dealership

"We are happy that market has valued our assets one and a half times higher than our expectations. This bodes well for asset recycling to be used as a key resource generator for financing infrastructure in India," Member Finance NHAI, Rohit Kumar Singh had said earlier.

The funds generated from monetization of highways will be used for new infrastructure programmes like Bharatmala, a Rs 7 lakh crore ambitious road building imitative announced by the government recently.

Also Read: All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh

The first bundle for monetization, released by NHAI in October 2017, covered 9 stretches -- five highways running across Andhra Pradesh and four in Gujarat. The government had assessed the asset condition through drone videos and network survey vehicles. TOT model in India has been developed to encourage private participation in the highways sector.

The TOT model has the concessionaire paying a one-time concession fee upfront (lump sum), which then enables the concessionaire to operate and toll the project stretch for the pre-determined 30 year concession period. This model is applicable to EPC and BOT (Annuity) highway projects, which have completed at least 2 years since date of completion.

Also Watch: Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Review | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Know Your Judge: Indu Malhotra

Recommended For You