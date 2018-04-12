English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NHAI Inks Pact for Maiden Rs 1,177 Crore India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway International Project
The development comes against the backdrop of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently saying that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway (TH) is likely to be operational by December 2019.
India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. (Image: Tripoto.com)
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has inked a pact for its maiden international project, part of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on the about 1,400 km long highway that would boost trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.
"NHAI has signed an agreement for upgradation of Yagyi - Kalewa section in Myanmar to Two-Lane with Earthen Shoulder. The agreement was signed today by NHAI with Punj Lloyd Ltd - Varaha Infra Ltd (JV)," the NHAI said in a statement.
The development comes against the backdrop of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently saying that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway (TH) is likely to be operational by December 2019.
"The project has been funded by Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and would be executed on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of Rs 1,177 crore," the statement said.
The project includes three new major bridges, repair and strengthening of four existing major bridges, two new minor bridges, reconstruction of six existing minor bridges, repair and strengthening of nine existing minor bridges, reconstruction of 226 existing culverts, 20 bus bays and passenger shelters besides one rest area.
"Next year by the end of December, we will be in a position to get connectivity...We are giving highest priority to this (India-Myanmar-Thailand TH project). This will boost trade and ties among the nations in the region," Gadkari had earlier said.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway
- Ministry of external affairs
- National Highway Authority of India
- NHAI
