Night Flight Operations at Jammu Airport Starts With Inaugural Go First Flight to Delhi

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has today inaugurated the night flight operations at the Jammu Airport. Go First operated the first flight from Jammu Airport to Delhi Airport, fulfilling the long pending demand of the region. The flights was virtually flagged off and the Lt Governor observed that the much-awaited facility will give relief to the passengers and in turn will have a long term positive impact on the economy of the region.

“The commencement of the night flight operations will give impetus to the local economy, investment by enhancing the aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region. It will also provide much needed flexibility for residents of the Jammu division to travel to the national capital and beyond”, said LG Sinha.

As per airport authorities, the re-carpeting work of the runway has been completed and the runway approach lighting system, which includes a series of light bars with strobe lights have already been installed and put in operation. Accordingly, night operations have been started with all others facilities like Instrument Landing System (ILS), CAT-1 lights, PAPI, etc. as they are already installed and commissioned at the Jammu airport.

The extended runway of 1300 ft. length has merged with the existing one, and all allied works shall also be completed by 31st Aug. 2021. Even though the Jammu airport had extended its operational timings in early 2019, the night flights facility in Jammu was put on hold due to delays in runway expansion work.

Currently the region has three major airports, including Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports, but none has evening or night flight operations.

