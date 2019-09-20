Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Corporate Tax Cut, Here's How Auto Industry Reacted

Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement to slash corporate tax has sent the benchmark Sensex up more than 1,200 points and the Nifty above the psychological 11,000 mark.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Corporate Tax Cut, Here's How Auto Industry Reacted
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced to slash corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Making the announcement at a press conference, Sitharaman said the new tax rate will be applicable from the current fiscal which began on April 1.

The impact sent the benchmark Sensex up more than 1,200 points and the Nifty above the psychological 11,000 mark. The auto index surged three percent bringing joy to the otherwise gloomy auto industry.

Here are the auto industry reactions on today's announcement:

Deepak Jain, President, ACMA

The announcement made by Hon’ble Finance Minister is indeed heartening and reassuring. Reduction in Corporate tax to 22 per cent for existing companies, 15 per cent for new manufacturing companies and relief on account of MAT are steps in the right direction to give manufacturing, investments and economic activity a boost. The measures will also put India in the league of competitive economies in the world.

We do hope that the Central Government in consultation with the Sates will consider ensuring a uniform GST rate of 18% on all auto components. Currently 60% of auto components are at 18%, while the rest are at 28%. A lower rate of GST will not only ensure better compliance but also help curb grey operations in the aftermarket.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Reduction in corporate tax to 22 per cent is a shot in the arm as it is directly correlated to economic growth. Reduction of corporate tax has been on the agenda and it will also boost ‘Make in India initiatives. It will promote investment, help sustain profitability during challenging times and should also improve buying sentiments, thus helping the auto sector in long term.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

New investors who are coming in have to pay a lower tax rate. That’s something that has never existed.

Dr Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra

Looks like Diwali has come early.

