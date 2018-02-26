Nissan Announces All-New Terra Frame SUV

The all-new Nissan Terra frame-based SUV will be the first vehicle from Nissan's frame and LCV division to launch under the company's midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E to 2022, when the vehicle premieres in China this spring.Nissan's frame and LCV business unit, made up of frame SUVs, pickups, vans, light-duty trucks, is seen as critical to achieving the company's midterm plan objectives. One in every six Nissan vehicles sold globally is a frame-based vehicle or an LCV, and the company is focused on capturing this division's full potential. The business unit's objectives under the midterm plan include increasing sales by more than 40% by 2022 and becoming a global leader in pickups and frame-based SUVs."I'm very pleased to announce that the all-new Nissan Terra will soon arrive in China," said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan's frame and LCV business. "This rugged SUV is practical, authentic, and designed to go anywhere. The Nissan Terra goes on sale this spring, first in China, with other Asian markets soon to follow."He added: "Nissan's frame and LCV business is seeing steady growth, and with our ambitious midterm plan and growing product lineup, we're confident that this growth will continue. It is an exciting time for Nissan. We have the Nissan Terra arriving soon, the award-winning Nissan Navara is now in 133 markets worldwide, and more drivers are purchasing our LCVs around the world."In 2017, Nissan's global frame and LCV sales reached 907,929 vehicles – about a 7% increase from the prior year.Further information about the Nissan Terra will be available in April.