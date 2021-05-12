Discounts and benefits reaching a maximum of Rs 75,000 are available on Datsun and Nissan vehicles in the country's market for the ongoing month. Nissan India has been witnessing encouraging sales in the Indian automobile segment at present and to retain this significant sales momentum and draw more prospective customers, Nissan and its sub-brand Datsun are furnishing some remarkably alluring discounts on their vehicle portfolio this month.

On Datsun redi-GO, a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000 is being provided coupled with an exchange discount of Rs 15,000. The economical hatchback is also being retailed with an extra discount of Rs 5,000 that can be fetched by employees of both state and central government with a CIBIL score of 700 plus.

As per gaadiwaadi.com, the Nissan Kicks is being sold with a cash benefit of Rs 20,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 50,000. The company is also offering an additional discount of Rs 5000 on the SUV for employees of both the state and central government.

The GO hatchback is available at a cash benefit of Rs 20,000 coupled with an exchange premium of Rs 20,000. On the GO Plus Multi-Purpose Vehicle, the company is offering a similar scheme as that on the Datsun Go including an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Nissan Magnite also has a significant waiting period in the Indian market, owing to its massive demand among consumers. Previously, the company said that it had witnessed more than 50,000 bookings for the vehicle of which 10,000 have been delivered to customers.

Nissan is aiming to bolster its production capacity to address the increasing demand for its Magnite model. There are no benefits and discounts available on Nissan Magnite. The compact SUV was unveiled a few months back in December 2020 and stands as the bestselling model of the Datsun and Nissan at present.

