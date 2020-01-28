Nissan Announces New Compact SUV for India, Launch This Year

Nissan will launch its first made for India Compact SUV on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. Building on Nissan’s global SUV brand and technology, the new compact SUV is designed as a feature-rich premium offering with a stylish design for a strong road presence. Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The Compact SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s Global SUV DNA spirit of innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and Kicks.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. Nissan together with its global alliance partner Renault set up a manufacturing plant and a Research & Development Centre near Chennai. Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun.

In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

