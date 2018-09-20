English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nissan Appoints Suja Chandy as Managing Director for Nissan Digital India
Chandy, who was vice president at Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, will be responsible for operations of Nissan's first Global Digital Hub in India.
Nissan Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Japanese auto major Nissan announced the appointment of Suja Chandy as MD for Nissan Digital India. Chandy, who was vice president at Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, will be responsible for operations of Nissan's first Global Digital Hub in India, the company said in a statement. The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, it added.
Commenting on the appointment, Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan said, "Under Suja's leadership, our Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to power Nissan's global digital transformation".
Chandy will be based in Thiruvananthapuram and will report to Swami TV, chief digital officer, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd, the statement added. She brings nearly two decades of international and domestic management consulting experience, spanning key global markets and industries, the company said.
In her last role, Suja was vice president and overall head of sectoral investment promotion and facilitation and innovation for Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, it added.
Commenting on the appointment, Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan said, "Under Suja's leadership, our Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to power Nissan's global digital transformation".
Chandy will be based in Thiruvananthapuram and will report to Swami TV, chief digital officer, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd, the statement added. She brings nearly two decades of international and domestic management consulting experience, spanning key global markets and industries, the company said.
In her last role, Suja was vice president and overall head of sectoral investment promotion and facilitation and innovation for Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Confident of Strong Showing, Indian Colts Have Task Cut Out in Malaysia
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...