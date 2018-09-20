Nissan Appoints Suja Chandy as Managing Director for Nissan Digital India

Japanese auto major Nissan announced the appointment of Suja Chandy as MD for Nissan Digital India. Chandy, who was vice president at Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, will be responsible for operations of Nissan's first Global Digital Hub in India, the company said in a statement. The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, it added.Commenting on the appointment, Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan said, "Under Suja's leadership, our Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to power Nissan's global digital transformation".Chandy will be based in Thiruvananthapuram and will report to Swami TV, chief digital officer, Nissan Motor Co, Ltd, the statement added. She brings nearly two decades of international and domestic management consulting experience, spanning key global markets and industries, the company said.In her last role, Suja was vice president and overall head of sectoral investment promotion and facilitation and innovation for Invest India, the national investment promotion agency of the Indian government, it added.