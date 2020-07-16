Nissan Ariya All-Electric SUV Unveiled, Gets 610 Kilometre Range and Amazon Alexa

Arguably one of the most important cars that have been made by Nissan, the Ariya SUV finally has broken cover. The all-electric SUV paves way for the future products from the house of Nissan and showcases the direction in which the automaker is committing itself for the time to come.

The Ariya comes with autonomous driving technology, concierge-level assistance, seamless connectivity and a spacious, lounge-like interior. As per Nissan, the Ariya SUV has an estimated range of up to 610 kilometres on a single charge.

Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan said, “The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car. It enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for – making our customers’ lives better.”

The Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021 and will be priced at around 5 million yen. The Ariya is planned to go on sale in Europe, North America and China by the end of 2021. It will be available in multiple configurations including two-wheel-drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive versions, as well as have the option of getting two different battery sizes.

Nissan Ariya electric SUV from the back. (Photo: Nissan)

The e-4ORCE all-wheel control system has twin electric motors to provide a balanced, predictable ride, which is claimed to be sports car-level power and performance.

Nissan has also fitted the Ariya with ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance system and the ProPILOT Remote Park and e-Pedal features. Also standard across the Ariya lineup is Nissan’s Safety Shield system. This includes Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology.

Nissan Ariya electric SUV interiors. (Photo: Nissan)

Other features include voice command support for natural speech to adjust car settings, over-the-air firmware updates and in-built Amazon.

The Ariya represents Nissan’s new design language.

Nissan’s designers took advantage of the car’s new EV platform, which allows for a flat floor, and its compact climate control components to give the Ariya a spacious cabin.