Nissan Ariya Concept Electric Crossover Unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya Concept, a crossover Electric Vehicle (EV) with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, award-winning driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design. Introduced at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, the Ariya Concept embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision of personal transportation – one where electrification and vehicle intelligence will offer seamless and adaptive travel experiences free of accidents or harmful emissions.

The Ariya Concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. This includes the electrified V-motion signature “shield” and rear light blade, short overhangs, and a lounge-like interior.

“The Ariya Concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “It is the next stage of Nissan’s future design language as we embark on a new era for the company – the next stage in our evolution.”

The Ariya gets wide front fenders, super-thin LED headlights, as well as the front shield (typically a grille on a gasoline-powered vehicle) which is emblazoned with a bespoke, illuminated Nissan emblem. The shield incorporates a subtle geometric pattern that reveals itself when the electrified V-motion signature is illuminated.

On the sides, it gets 21-inch aluminium wheels with custom tires. A low, sleek roofline allows the vehicle to slice through the air. The styling of the Ariya Concept’s rear is also a departure from traditional SUVs, with a steeply raked C-pillar that blends into a muscular rear deck. A one-piece light blade with blacked-out lenses runs across the width of the body. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing offer not-so-subtle suggestions of the vehicle’s power.

On the inside, The minimalist dashboard is uncluttered by the buttons and switches found in conventional vehicles. When the Ariya Concept is energized, seamlessly integrated haptic touch controls along the instrument panel come to life with a glow. When the car is not in use, they disappear into the surface. The only physical controls are the start button, a single knob to operate the 12.3-inch display monitor, and the climate controls, which are ingrained into the instrument panel’s genuine-wood lower section. The instrument panel transitions flawlessly into the doors and interior elements, to be out of sight when not in use.

The Ariya Concept features the latest version of Nissan’s award-winning driver assistance system, ProPILOT 2.0. The system combines navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities. By engaging the vehicle's navigation system to help manoeuvre the car on a predefined route on designated roads, the system can assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways.

ProPILOT 2.0 also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane. When approaching a road diversion or preparing to pass another vehicle, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing. The driver receives intuitive audio and visual guidance and is prompted to put both hands on the steering wheel and confirm the start of these operations via a switch. When driving with ProPILOT 2.0 engaged, the interior lighting changes colours to signal that hands-off driving is enabled, while creating a relaxing atmosphere.

