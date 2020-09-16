Nissan Brings Back Iconic Z Badge With the new Z Proto Prototype Unveil

Nissan has unveiled the Z Proto, signalling the company’s intent to launch a new generation of the iconic Z sports car. The prototype car features a new design inside and out, as well as a V-6 twin-turbocharged engine with a manual transmission and has been made by Nissan to pay respect to the 50 years of Z heritage. At the same time, the company claims, it’s a thoroughly modern sports car.

“The Z, as a pure sports car, represents the spirit of Nissan,” said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. “It’s a key model in our Nissan NEXT transformation plan, and it’s proof of our ability to do what others don’t dare to do, from A to Z. As a Z fan myself, I’m excited to announce that the next Z is coming.”

Penned and developed by the design team in Japan, the Z Proto boasts a silhouette similar to the original model. It sports a bright yellow pearlescent paint – a tribute to a popular paint scheme on both the first-generation Z (S30) and the 300ZX (Z32) – and a black roof.

Combining a retro theme with one that also projected futurism was challenging, said Alfonso Albaisa, head of design at Nissan.

The shape of the hood and the canted, teardrop-shaped LED headlights are both unmistakable reminders of the original Z. The rectangular grille’s dimensions are similar to the current model with the addition of oval grille fins to offer an updated modern look.

“The LED headlights have two half-circles that hark back to the Japan market-only 240ZG of the 70s,” Albaisa explained. “The ZG has clear dome lenses over the headlight buckets, which under light give off two circular reflections over each headlight. We liked that unique characteristic and discovered that it naturally fit with the Z’s identity.”

From the side, the roofline flows from the nose to the squared-off rear to create a distinctive first-generation Z profile whose rear edge was slightly lower than the front fender height giving the Z its unique posture. The signature transition from the rear quarter glass to the low-slung position of the rear tail adds to the effect.

The rear takes inspiration from the 300ZX (Z32) taillights, reinterpreted for the modern world. Set within a rectangular black section that runs across the rear and wraps around the outer edges, the LED taillights convey a sharp glow.

Nissan Z Proto from the back. (Photo: Nissan)

Lightweight carbon fibre treatments on the side skirts, front lower lip and rear valance ensure nimble performance. 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts complete the Z Proto’s design.

The interior design team sought advice from professional motorsports legends to give the Z Proto a sports car cabin, both for road and track. This can be seen in Z’s instrumentation. All vital information is found in the 12.3-inch digital meter display and arranged to help the driver grasp it at a glance, such as a redline shift point at the twelve-o-clock position.

Nissan Z Proto interiors. (Photo: Nissan)

Yellow accents are found throughout the cabin, including stitching on the instrument panel. The seats feature special yellow accenting and a layered gradation stripe in the centre of the seats to create depth.

Coming to the drivetrain, under the elongated hood is a V-6 twin-turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Nissan Z Proto comes with a manual gearbox. (Photo: Nissan)

As a prototype, work is now underway on synchronizing the power with the grace and control that has defined the Z for the past 50 years.