Nissan Builds EV with Electric-Drive All-Wheel-Control Technology

“Soon, Nissan will launch a next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan.

October 24, 2019
Nissan Builds EV with Electric-Drive All-Wheel-Control Technology
This technology will be a part of some of future electric vehicles by Nissan. (Photo: Nissan)

Nissan has revealed a high-power, twin-motor all-wheel-control test car equipped with new technologies being developed for the company’s next generation of EVs. The vehicle, based on the fully electric Nissan LEAF e+, features an enhanced all-wheel-drive system powered by front and rear high-power motors integrated with Nissan developed chassis control technology. The result is an electric-drive all-wheel-control system that could take the performance of Nissan’s electric cars to a new level.

“Soon, Nissan will launch a next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “The new electric-drive four-wheel-control technology now being developed integrates Nissan’s electric propulsion and 4WD control technologies with our chassis control technology to achieve a huge leap in acceleration, cornering and braking performance, on par with the latest sports cars.”

Using separate front and rear electric motors, the powertrain generates 227 kilowatts of maximum output and 680 Nm of maximum torque. This output is complemented by the ultra-high-precision motor which offers responsive and smooth acceleration. Drivers can benefit from the all-wheel-control system on nearly any road condition, heightening driving performance and confidence.

Vehicle pitch and dive are minimized by adding regenerative rear motor braking to the usual front motor regenerative braking. When slowing down on city streets, for example, this helps keep passengers from being shaken back and forth. This reduces the potential for motion sickness and related discomfort. Similarly, on rough, bumpy roads and when accelerating, motor control is optimized to maintain ride comfort by minimizing irregular movement.

In addition to optimizing front and rear torque allocation, the system applies independent brake control at each of the four wheels to maximize the cornering force generated by each tire.

