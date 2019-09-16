Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa Resigns Over Pay Issue

Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Monday stepped down from his post after admitting to being overpaid by an equity-linked remuneration scheme.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa Resigns Over Pay Issue
File photo of Hiroto Saikawa (Image : Reuters).
Loading...

After admitting to being overpaid by an equity-linked remuneration scheme, Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Monday stepped down from his post.

Saikawa, 65, was appointed CEO after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, who is facing allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure as former chairman of the Japanese automobile group, Efe news reported.

Although Saikawa had announced his intention to step down from his post after the turbulence caused by Ghosn's arrest had died down, his departure was allegedly sped up by other financial irregularities involving him.

There was yet to be an official confirmation of Saikawa's resignation as chairman and CEO of Nissan Motor but on the company's website on Monday, Yasuhiro Yamauchi appeared as Acting President and CEO.

Yamauchi, 63, who is also Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Nissan Motor, will continue to hold that post.

The firm intends appoints a new CEO at the end of October when the selection process is complete.

Saikawa's resignation comes shortly after he admitted that his income had been boosted by speculating on the terms of a salary bonus which was subject to the performance of the company's shares.

Although Nissan Motor's board did not believe that these actions were illegal, it did consider them serious enough to ask Saikawa on September 9 to step down from his position a week later.

Yamauchi joined Nissan in 1981 and became the manager of the Purchasing Administration Department in 1995. Since May, he has been COO and director and representative executive officer since June.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram