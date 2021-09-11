Nissan Crosses 2.5 Lakh Unit Sales of their Electric Vehicle Model Range in Europe

As the Electric bandwagon gains momentum in the world with major brands shifting to battery-powered engines, a well-established brand has reached a momentous milestone in its commitment towards electric mobility. The Japanese automotive giant, Nissan, has successfully sold a quarter of a million EVs in Europe. Two of its highly versatile models have been widely appreciated by the European diaspora. Nissan’s flagship EV, the iconic LEAF, has sold 208,000 units, while the e-NV200 secured 42,000 customers.

The Nissan LEAF was the first mass-market EV and was introduced into the commercial space in 2010. The e-NV200 van was introduced to eco-friendly consumers in 2014 and became a pioneer in the van variant and one of the top preferences for European business owners.

Nissan itself was once a pioneer during the initial phases of electric vehicles gaining popularity. But it gradually lagged behind in the race and had a tough time in front of other EV manufacturers. However, the company is now aiming to get back its throne and has professed to increase its electric vehicle production to almost 75 per cent by 2023.

“Every bright idea starts with a spark, just like the Nissan LEAF sparked the development of modern EVs when it got introduced in 2010. It constantly brings innovative technologies and advanced zero-emission powertrains to scale the globe,” said Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Nissan AMIEO, in a press release. Emmanuelle Serazin, Director Corporate Sales, said, “We look forward to a new chapter in our strategy of electrification with a new electric van coming soon succeeding the e-NV200.”

The Nissan Leaf has a range of 400 kilometres on a full charge, and the powertrain supports a 148 bhp with a torque of 320Nm on a 40-kWh battery, while the e-NV200, on the same battery, gives out 107 bhp with a torque of 254Nm, on a range of 300 kilometres.

